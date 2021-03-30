We’ve heard plenty of horror stories about Bluetooth speakers unexpectedly pairing to random devices and blasting embarrassing content, but none of those stories have been as weird as the one Dana Lothian of Edinburgh, Scotland shared this week. According to The Daily Record, Lothian’s daughter was sound asleep in her nursery when Lothian began to hear X-rated sounds coming from the baby’s room.

“I was sitting in the living room and I heard a loud noise,” Lothian told the Record. “I muted the TV and went through to where my daughter was sleeping and right enough I heard the noises of it, and I couldn’t believe it,” she said. The 29-year-old went on to say that she called her partner in to have a look, and he was in shock as well. Lothian explained that she was quickly able to determine that the, uh, enthusiastic sounds were coming from one of their neighbor’s devices that had paired to her daughter’s night-light. Didn’t the person notice they weren’t getting any sound at home?

The baby’s night-light is part of a projector system, and the device comes with a feature that allows parents and caregivers to connect compatible devices via Bluetooth. Normally, the feature can be used to pair devices and play music or white noise or basically anything that isn’t pornography.

The next day, Lothian went down to the communal stairwell to leave a note for her neighbors to let them know that one of them had mistakenly paired their device to the one in her daughter’s room.

“Whoever was watching porn last night @ 11.30pm has connected their device to our babies nightlight, can you please disconnect ASAP, thanks,” the note read.

While Lothian has been unable to figure out which neighbor was behind the mix-up, she says she’s pretty confident they saw the note. “I haven’t tracked down the neighbor, but I think they got the point as it got disconnected.”

In case Lothian’s neighbor (or anyone else, really) needs a refresher on preventing accidental broadcasts: You can check to see if your device is paired to Bluetooth speakers by clicking on the Bluetooth icon in settings or notification area of your device. Go to where it allows you to show Bluetooth devices and then click on those items to unpair them. Or, you know, to verify they aren’t paired in the first place if you’re about to watch or listen to something you wouldn’t want to hear coming from a baby’s night-light.

Bluetooth doesn’t reach far, but if you’re concerned about accidents like this, you could consider a night-light-sound-machine combo with either a fixed soundtrack or something like the Hatch Rest Plus, which uses Wi-Fi to connect to parents’ phones instead. Just make sure your Wi-Fi is also a secure network.

According to Lothian, her baby girl slept through the whole ordeal. We have a feeling that if she hadn’t, and the pornographic sounds had woken her up, mom’s note to the neighbors would’ve been a little X-rated too.

