After Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell welcomed daughter Grace Warrior Irwin Powell into the world last week, they apparently weren’t done delivering big news. People reports that the duo, who are both conservationists and live at the Australia Zoo, are giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at their journey to becoming parents on Crikey! It’s a Baby!, a new special that will stream Sunday, April 25 on Discovery+.

People was given a first look at the special, which begins back before the baby news went public and includes mom Terri Irwin and brother Robert Irwin reacting to the news of Bindi’s pregnancy.

“I’m going to be a grandmother? What?!” is Terri’s amusing response.

“My heart is soaring,” Bindi says in the promo.

The special apparently follows the family all the way through Grace’s delivery (that just happened to take place on Irwin and Powell’s first wedding anniversary, which sure beats the traditional gift of paper). The show will even provide us with a better look at the little Wildlife Warrior.

The pair have made quite a bit of the details of Irwin’s pregnancy public already, from announcing the pregnancy on Instagram last August to letting fans follow along with everything from gender reveals to nursery decorations. The couple even let followers in on the sweet little nickname they gave Grace before she was born: Baby Wildlife Warrior.

Irwin took to Instagram to share the news of Grace’s birth, and to explain the meaning behind her name. “March 25, 2021. Celebrating the two loves of my life. Happy first wedding anniversary to my sweetheart husband and day of birth to our beautiful daughter,” she wrote. “Grace Warrior Irwin Powell. Our graceful warrior is the most beautiful light. Grace is named after my great-grandmother, and relatives in Chandler’s family dating back to the 1700s.”

Of course, we know that Grace’s middle names are a tribute to her father, the late Wildlife Warrior Steve Irwin. “Her last name is Powell and she already has such a kind soul just like her dad. There are no words to describe the infinite amount of love in our hearts for our sweet baby girl. She chose the perfect day to be born and we feel tremendously blessed,” her post concluded.

Blessed, indeed! Best wishes to the whole family and welcome to the world Baby Grace! We can’t wait to watch you follow in your family’s animal loving footsteps.

