New mom Brittany Matthews has been getting a lot of fan requests on her Instagram lately. The 25-year-old recently gave birth to daughter Sterling Skye, and fans have been waiting five long weeks to catch a glimpse of the baby Matthews shares with her football star fiancé, Patrick Mahomes.

But, according to Matthews, fans are going to have to wait just a little bit longer to get a look at the baby girl. Matthews addressed the questions surrounding when fans would get to see a shot of of Sterling in a new Instagram story this week.

“Okay, I haven’t came on here and talked to you guys in forever so I feel like it’s very much due,” Matthews wrote, explaining that life has been “crazy” since giving birth to her daughter. “But I just wanted to get on here and say that you guys have been just the sweetest ever commenting on all my posts saying that I look so good and like I haven’t had a baby, and I just want you guys to know that I appreciate y’all.”

She went on to thank the “positive, sweet people” that follow her on Instagram. “Y’all are just the greatest and I just wanted to say thank you and that I love you guys,” her message continued. “[For those] that are so concerned about where Sterling has been or if we’ve been leaving her or what she looks like and when we’re gonna post a photo … she’s been with us everywhere we go.” The breastfeeding mom added that she hasn’t left Sterling for more than a few hours due to her nursing and pumping schedule, which she says happens every three hours.

That’s not to say that the new parents never get a chance to go out. In a March 6 post, Matthews wrote about how she and Mahomes slipped away for a bit together.

“Mom & Dad went somewhere last night,” she wrote before adding that she was looking at pictures of Sterling and missing her the entire time the two were away. Oh, now there’s a feeling we know!

As for how long it will be before the rest of us get to see a picture of the new baby, Matthews said she doesn’t know.

“I just love keeping her to ourselves and to our family. I just don’t need her blasted all over the internet and everyone posting photos of her,” she wrote. “Maybe one day we will, maybe one day we won’t. Who knows? But I hope you guys respect that and understand.” We certainly do, mama!

