The Maison Me Baby spring clothing collection from mom-favorite brand Maisonette is just as soft as it is cute. And it is really cute. The best thing about these baby clothes is they aren’t frilly and unpractical, but they’re chic enough to be loved by celebrity parents, like Gigi Hadid. They are like upgraded “basics” that can be layered with mini cardigans or zip-up hoodies and dressed up or down for a special holiday or brunch outing.

My 7-month-old baby boy is living in these clothes already, and between the footless romper with pockets and the baby boy blue striped separates, I can’t pick a favorite outfit. If your baby’s dresser needs a seasonal refresh just like mine, then consider these five fashion picks that will transition baby for spring. Most of these picks are available in a variety of colors, ideal for baby girls or boys.

1. 5-Piece Baby Blue Set

Need the perfect baby shower gift or gift for a new mama who just brought her baby boy home from the hospital? This five-piece set from Maison Me Baby has just the right amount of staples to keep in rotation for everyday play. This set includes a striped hat and matching T-shirt and pant set, a short sleeve coverall with pockets, and a long sleeve solid blue coverall. All are made of the softest cotton and have 5 percent spandex for just the right amount of stretch. This set is also available in pink tones.

2. Vanessa Bubble Romper in Pink Stripe

Our hearts are melting at the thought of a little baby butt crawling away in this teeny romper. This baby wardrobe staple is perfect for spring/summer and has the sweetest detailing with the flutter around the shoulder, button detailing at the neck, and cut-out legs to show off those baby thighs.

3. Jaden Kimono Set in Sage

We love a kimono wrap top — it’s easy to get on over your baby’s head and it gives them a bit more breathing room around the neck than a standard round neck top. This two-piece set is made from a crinkle cotton gauze fabric which gets softer over time and this soft pastel color is exactly what we want to see on our baby for spring. This is also a great gender-neutral option for gifting!

4. Esme Quilted Jacket

This floral print quilted jacket is the perfect outerwear staple for the transition to spring. Can you just picture your little one strolling around the park in this cornflower blue number? Or going for a weekend ride and ending up at an outdoor brunch spot? Look closely at the squiggle pattern and pearlescent snaps and you’ll realize just how unique this jacket truly is. It’s a splurge but we think it’s a worthy one.

5. Très Bien Sweatshirt in Vibrant Peach

Since those babies grow at lightning speed, Maison Me’s sweet collection extends to toddlers, too. Actually, this sweatshirt is available in child and adult sizes, so the whole fam can match (or just Mommy and Baby). This is made of 100 percent French terry cotton, so it’s perfectly lightweight for warmer days ahead, and it also comes in a few different color options from vibrant peach, pictured, to sky blue or deep sage. The brighter the better, in our opinion.

