Hilary Duff welcomed her third child, Mae James Bair, in a home water birth last week, and it looks like she had a little help, not only from a midwife and doula team, but also from husband Matthew Koma and her other kids, 2-year-old Banks Violet and 9-year-old Luca, as well.

Related story Gigi Hadid Became 'An Animal Woman' During Home Birth

In the beautiful birth announcement she shared on Instagram, Duff is seen sitting in a birthing pool holding newborn Mae with a gentle and curious Banks sitting nearby also in the pool. Luca and Koma, who is wearing a hat printed with word “GIRL”, are outside the pool looking on.

The caption reads, “Mae James Bair- We LOVE you beauty 3-24-21.”

While we don’t know exactly how involved Banks and Luca were in the actual birth, we have a clue indicating that they were a part of the process. Duff tagged her doula, @laurenguilfordbirths, who also shared the photo with the caption, “Family centered birth is everything 💖 Welcome to the world, Mae.”

Family-centered birth is a maternity care, labor, birth, and postpartum care philosophy that promotes the idea that the family as a whole is cared for and included, not just the mother and newborn. In family-centered birth, siblings are often included in the labor and present for the birth if they want to be. Advocates of family-centered birth claim that the practice allows families to provide an ideal environment for nurturing child development and health.

After Mae’s birth, Duff shared a sweet breastfeeding snap in her Stories that showed a very curious and attentive big sister getting to know the new addition to her family.

Duff first announced her pregnancy in October in an Instagram post with the caption, “We are growing!!! Mostly me…”

Mae is Duff’s third child. She shares Banks Violet with husband Matthew Koma, and older brother Luca with her previous husband Mike Comrie.

Childbirth is nothing like in the movies, as these beautiful photos show.