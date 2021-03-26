Next-Level Egg Decorating Kits That Go Beyond Basic

Well, it’s that time of year: Egg decorating season. You would never decorate a hard-boiled egg during the winter or fall, but your family absolutely will this spring for Easter. To make your eggs even more special this year, we rounded up some egg-mazing egg decorating kits for you.

Apparently, people have been decorating Easter eggs since the 13th century in Germany, according to History.com. Eggs were supposed not eaten during Lent, which is why they were a special Easter treat, worthy of decoration. The tradition was brought over to America in the 1700s. Although we don’t necessarily recommend that you eat your decorated eggs — you should read the fine print on your egg decorating kits before doing so, Easter eggs certainly are a more colorful tradition.

As any parent knows, this tradition can be extremely messy. You’ll need to lay down a lot of paper towel to catch all of the splash dye and expect to scrub some blue dye off little fingers and elbows, especially if your kids are really little.

We found a few kits that attempt to contain the mess of decorating eggs and some cool kits that are worth the chaos — like unicorn-colored glitter eggs? That’s too cute of a kit to pass up. These kits come with markers, egg stands, special motorized egg decorators, stickers, unique dye combos and cool designs. All you’ll need is the eggs.

Check out our five recommended egg decorating kits below.

EggMazing Egg Decorator

Forget dye — This egg decorating kit won’t cause a huge mess in your kitchen. There are rubber-grip wheels underneath the egg, so it’ll rotate as you decorate. Your kids can use these eight markers to color their eggs instead of cups full of dye.

Unicorn Kit

If your little ones are super obsessed with unicorns, this should be your go-to egg decorating kit. The kit comes with everything you need, including gloves for decorating, those pastel dyes, a glitter pouch net and eight egg stands to display your finished eggs in.

Traditional Kit

If you’re looking for a classic kit, look no further. You get dye tablets, adhesive shapes, egg stands, egg dippers and drying trays. There even some super cute stickers to put on the finished eggs and colorful stands to set them in. You technically get four kits with this set, so you’ll have plenty of dye to play with.

Bunny Kit

This cute little bunny is the perfect egg-decorating companion. The bunny’s feet do the hard work for your kids. The rubberized motor spins the egg while your child holds a marker to the egg’s surface, adding a clean, colorful line to the egg.

Egg Spinner

Your kids will go crazy over this egg decorating kit. You put some dye into the spinner, place the egg you want to decorate, put the top on and press the big pink button. The egg will spin in the dye below, which is more exciting than just plopping an egg into a cup of dye. You get five food-safe dye tablets with this set, too.

