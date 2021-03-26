Bindi Irwin’s Baby Wildlife Warrior was only just born on Thursday, but her wardrobe is already making us jealous. Grace Warrior Irwin Powell’s parents have kept fans involved every step of the way during her pregnancy, so it should come as no surprise that they want folks to be able to celebrate right alongside them.

Just before Grace was born, Irwin and husband Chandler Powell announced a special addition Baby Wildlife Warrior clothing line available for purchase directly from Australia Zoo and it couldn’t be cuter. Featuring koalas, baby crocodiles, and all sorts of other Australian critters, the line is sure to bring a smile to your face.

If you don’t want to wait for shipping all the way from Australia, but you’re dying to get every baby you know into koala onesies, you have options!

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Carter's

These super-soft, organic cotton koala onesies from Carter’s are perfect for Baby Wildlife Warriors everywhere. The neutral colors and patterns make for the perfect hand-me-down while the ribbed cotton fabric and overlap shoulders make for one comfy baby.

Organic Cotton Rib Body Suits $12.95 Buy now

Burt’s Bees is known for their high-quality, organic products, and these onesies are no exception. Sold at Target and made with ring-spun organic cotton, this might be the softest onesie you’ve ever snuggled with. The koala print was even hand-painted by Burt’s Bees in-house designers.

Burt's Bees 3-Pk Koala Jumpsuit $14.95 Buy now

These hand-painted koala onesie sets are sure to be a hit. Made from organic cotton and sold exclusively on Etsy, this adorable set is available in a ton of colors so there’s sure to be something for everyone.

Hand-Painted Koala Bodysuit and Hat $37.00 Buy now

maisonette

And if you’re in the market for something a little more luxe, check out the Lucky Jade Kaiden Koala Coverall from Maisonette. Made with a cotton-cashmere blend, this promises to be one of the softest things your baby has ever worn.

Kaiden Koala Coverall $78.00 Buy now

