Pandemic parenting — it’s not for the faint of heart. And, yet, here we all are, figuring it out as we go along, trying to survive the hurdles and hiccups and make it out at least somewhat unscathed. It’s true that somehow everything just feels so much harder right now, the big things and the little things. And we take comfort knowing that this is a universal truth, even among celebrities like Kristen Bell.

Bell admits that she is having a hard time and actively seeking out healthy ways to cope. In People’s exclusive sneak peek at the “Yahoo Reset Your Mindset Pandemic Parenting” special, the always relatable actress and mom of two opened up about how she and her family have struggled this past year.

“Balancing work and parenting and online learning during the pandemic, and especially supporting mental health, it was really hard,” she said. Bell also unabashedly said that therapy has helped give her and her husband, Dax Shepard, the tools to get through this unprecedented life experience, individually and together.

Of course, parents know that, while therapy can be incredibly effective, it isn’t going to do the nitty gritty work of feeding and bathing and clothing their children during this trying time; and so Bell has additional words of wisdom for struggling moms and dads. She emphasized the important, albeit somewhat clichéd, lesson to “lean on others.”

And when that fails? “You just got to throw away the rule book and you gotta be flexible.”

This isn’t the first time the Veronica Mars star and Hello Bello co-founder has gotten honest about her newfound pandemic perspective. In October 2020, she told People that she learned to slow down and show herself kindness and “grace.” What’s more, she found the ability “to let go of some of the things [she] wanted to control,” and find the silver linings in her personal and parenting journey.

Still, when she posts a photo on Instagram of her children climbing on top of her head while homeschooling, parents everywhere collectively smile. Yes, this is all very hard for everyone. Thankfully, Kristen Bell has taught us that therapy, community, and, yes, a little bit of humor can help.

