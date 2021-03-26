Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell’s baby girl has the most amazing name! Irwin announced the birth of daughter, Grace Warrior Irwin Powell, on March 25 (which also happens to be the couple’s first wedding anniversary!) in a beautiful Instagram post on Friday.

“Celebrating the two loves of my life,” she wrote in the caption. “Happy first wedding anniversary to my sweetheart husband and day of birth to our beautiful daughter.”

During her pregnancy, Irwin and Powell started referring to her bump as Baby Wildlife Warrior and we are thrilled to hear the nickname carried over from bump name to actual baby name. She explained that Grace is a family name on both sides and that double middle name Warrior Irwin is a tribute to her dad, Steve Irwin, who died in 2006.

“Our graceful warrior is the most beautiful light,” she wrote. “Grace is named after my great-grandmother, and relatives in Chandler’s family dating back to the 1700s. Her middle names, Warrior Irwin, are a tribute to my dad and his legacy as the most incredible Wildlife Warrior. Her last name is Powell and she already has such a kind soul just like her dad.”

The couple announced the pregnancy on Instagram in August 2020 saying that they planned to keep fans updated along the way. “Though I’m still in my first trimester, we really want you to be part of our journey from the beginning of this new life chapter,” read the caption. “We couldn’t wait to share the news as this beautiful little being has become the most important part of our lives. Your support means the world to us.”

Powell also posted a welcome message to baby Grace on his Instagram using the same photos as his wife. “Grace Warrior Irwin Powell. After waiting for you to arrive for the last 9 months, finally meeting you has been the best moment of my life,” he wrote. “You have a big life ahead of you and no matter what, you will be surrounded by a whole lot of love. Thank you for gracing your beautiful mother and me on our wedding anniversary, so excited to have you home❤️”

Congratulations to the happy couple! We can’t wait to watch baby Grace grow into an amazing Wildlife Warrior like her grandfather!

