While many of us will still be staying at home for Easter this year (and therefore sticking to bunny-approved PJs), some of us may be finally in the clear to celebrate with close family or friends—which means we’ve got to wear those things called outfits again (exciting!). Since it’s been a minute since we’ve pulled out the Easter dresses and shoes, there’s a good chance your little one has grown out of the pairs stuffed in the back of their closet. So, that means it’s time to go dress shoe shopping for your kid.

Kids shoes can be pricey, and since they’ll likely only wear shoes for a season, you don’t want to spend $80-$100 on something they’ll wear once. So, we did some deal hunting and found a bunch of adorable dress shoes for kids at Zappos that won’t break the bank.

From retro oxfords for a classic look to glitter-fied mini heels, it won’t be hard to find a darling pair of Easter dress shoes for your little one. Check out a few of our favorite finds below so you can get your Easter-day planning done—and don’t forget about their Easter basket!

Twinkle Toes

Image: Rachel Kids/Zappos.

Adorned with a sparkly floral strap, these metallic dress shoes are guaranteed to delight your little one. Bonus: The silver will go with just about anything they’re going to wear, and at just $26, you can’t beat the price.

Rachel Kids Lil Leslie (Toddler) $26.99 Buy now

Golden Touch

Image: Rachel Kids.

Talk about fancy feet! These rose gold mini heels will elevate your kid’s Easter outfit—and make them the star of the Easter family fashion show. The bow accent is precious, and the slight block heel will make them feel grown up like mom (but won’t keep them off balance).

Rachel Kids Briella (Little Kid/Big Kid) $29.99 Buy now

Retro Cool

Image: School Issue.

These snazzy black-and-white oxfords are perfect for your throwback-loving kiddo. Pair them with a skirt or a tux—and they’re also not so dressy that they can get away wearing them with jeans.

School Issue Varsity (Toddler/Little Kid/Big Kid) $55.95 Buy now

Pump It Up

Image: Nine West.

Your big kid is likely looking for a little more heel height, and this stylish pair is the perfect prerequisite to their first pair of real heels. The glitter-block heel adds a touch of kid-approved whimsy to an otherwise classic dress shoe.

Nine West Kids Aiza (Little Kid/Big Kid) $40.00 Buy now

Sleek Loafers

Image: Florsheim Kids.

Since kids’ Gucci loafers are probably out of the question (but if you’re game, you can shop ’em here), these $50 versions are the next best thing. They’re a classic dress shoe for kids and are currently 40 percent off.

Florsheim Kids Postino Penny, Jr. (Toddler/Little Kid/Big Kid) $36.12 Buy now

