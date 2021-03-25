Something Navy’s New Maternity Line With A Pea In the Pod Is the Chicest Thing We’ve Seen & It’s Bound to Sell Out

The face behind the Something Navy empire, Arielle Charnas, is the chicest mama around and has nailed maternity style to a T. It can be tricky to find maternity clothing that’s actually cute, but as of late we’ve been given more on-trend options from Hatch’s collaboration with Target (a Meghan Markle fave) and other affordable sites online. And thanks to the mom of two and soon-to-be three, you can add another one to your list. Enter the Something Navy x A Pea In the Pod collection, curated with Charnas‘ luxe picks. Warning: If you’re an expecting mom, you’re going to want every item.

Related story Meghan Markle's Favorite Maternity Brand Just Dropped an Exclusive Line at Target & It's Selling Out Fast

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

The six-piece collection is now available to purchase on A Pea In the Pod’s website—but act fact because whenever an item’s got the Something Navy endorsement, it doesn’t stay in stock long. The effortless collection features elevated basics that make dressing a breeze when you’re pregnant: a black knit jumpsuit, the comfiest legging you’ll ever find, and the ultimate midi dress just to name a few standouts from the collection. Prices start at just $38 and go up to $88, so you really can’t beat the price point for the quality you’re getting.

Ahead, check out the best picks from the must-have collection, and hurry—they likely won’t last long.

Sophisticated Jumpsuit

Image: A Pea in the Pod.

This isn’t your average jumpsuit. Made with cloudlike knit fabric, you’ll never want to take this versatile piece off. Pair it with a denim jacket when it gets cold out or dress it up with some low heels or flats (you’re pregnant, after all!).

LUXE MATERNITY JUMPSUIT $88 Buy now

The Must-Have Legging

Image: A Pea in the Pod.

Okay, let’s be real: leggings are the only thing you actually wear while pregnant, so you’ve got to ensure they’re comfy. This sleek pair fits like a glove and is made with a luxe material that retains its shape wear after wear.

LUXE MATERNITY LEGGING $48 Buy now

Everyday Dress

Image: Pea in the Pod.

When it’s hot out, you really don’t want to wear anything, and this T-shirt dress is the next best thing to that. This midi-dress will keep you cool and stylish from 1st to 4th trimester.

LUXE MIDI MATERNITY DRESS $68 Buy now

Summer’s just around the corner, so add these comfy pregnancy sandals to your cart: