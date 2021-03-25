Announcing the upcoming arrival of a new baby makes many couples want to sing from the rafters and dance a happy dance, and mom-to-be Chastity Monroe channeled that energetic joy into one of the most amazing pregnancy announcements we’ve ever seen. This hot mama has some serious moves and stage presence that allowed her to channel the queen herself, Beyoncé, as recreated the singer’s iconic 2011 MTV Awards “Love on Top” performance that revealed she was pregnant with Blue Ivy.

Baby Monroe, due in September 2021, is the first child for the Chastity and husband Brian, who married in November 2019. And, according to their interview with Essence, it turns out this amazing pregnancy announcement was Brian’s idea!

“Love on Top” is a special song for the parents-to-be, who played it during their wedding, so Brian thought re-creating Queen Bey’s famous performance would be a perfect way to announce their pregnancy. Chasity told Essence she just wanted to do a simple photo shoot on the lawn, but she made a deal with Brian that if he pulled his elaborate idea together, she’d give it her all.

Brian enlisted Chasity’s sister, Tiara, and they organize the entire production in less than two weeks. About a week before production, they told Chasity the video was happening, and she learned the choreography in just two rehearsals. Add in a production team, dancers, and a glam squad, and this lip-synched performance was achieved. This is a seriously talented group of people!

“Over the years, I’ve been blessed with opportunities to experience a very fulfilling and varied career path,” Chasity shared in the video’s opening remarks. “This is going to be the most important and challenging role that I have taken on to date. I hope that you will support me as a journey into this next endeavor.”

Congrats to the Monroe family!

