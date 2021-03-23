These Thoughtful & Cute Pre-Made Easter Baskets for Kids Are Anything But Average

Peter Cottontail will be here before you know it—have you started your kid’s Easter basket yet? If the answer is “No,” your best bet is to save yourself valuable time (and unnecessary stress) and buy a pre-made Easter basket that’s ready to be gifted Easter morning.

While you can find an assortment of pre-assembled baskets full of candy at the grocery store (and those are great in a pinch), there are way better ones you can find online that have more than just sugar-rush inducing items. If you’re looking for an Easter basket that’s actually useful (I.e. something that has a book, jump rope, or some actually good candy inside), look no further than this expertly curated list.

From custom versions on Etsy to super chic ones from Pottery Barn Kids, these baskets are made to wow your little one this Easter. And yes, there are some foolproof options on Amazon, including a themed L.O.L. surprise doll version. Chances are, if you’re looking for a themed pre-filled Easter basket, it’s out there somewhere.

Ahead, check out the sweetest filled Easter baskets for every kind of kid.

Gingham Dream

Image: Pottery Barn Kids.

Pottery Barn Kids has Easter baskets as gorgeous as its home decor items. This handwoven gingham-adorned basket (complete with a cute bunny face) comes filled with a cuddly bunny, Easter bark, an egg-shaped cookie, and more gourmet treats your kid will love. You can even customize it with their name, and you can reuse this durable basket year after year.

Williams Sonoma & pbk Large Navy Gingham Bunny Face Easter Filled Gift Basket $159.95 Buy now

Activity-Filled Fun

Image: Etsy.

If you want to avoid the candy altogether, opt for this cute and fun basket, which is overflowing with activities and crafts that’ll keep them busy and having fun beyond the holiday. Toys are gender-neutral too, so any kid will be stoked to receive it.

Prefilled Easter Basket $32.99 Buy now

Charming Pail

Image: Williams-Sonoma.

This mini Easter basket may be small, but it’s packed with kid-approved treats. It has all their favorite candies like a decadent chocolate bunny, sour jelly beans, and taffy, and the basket’s vintage design doubles as a centerpiece.

Premade Cardboard Small Easter Basket $21.95 Buy now

Candymania

Sometimes, there’s nothing better (or more wallet-friendly) than going the mega candy route. While this larger-than-life pre-filled Easter basket has a ton of candy, it also comes with a jump rope and pens too. At under $20, you can’t beat the price.

Maud Borup Be Hoppy Jump Rope Prefilled Easter Basket $15.99 Buy now

L.O.L. Fandom

Image: Amazon.

And when all else fails, you can never go wrong with getting an Easter Basket via Amazon. They’ve got plenty of themed ones for the L.O.L. Surprise! fan, Paw Patrol fan, and more.

Easter Gift Basket - Premade LOL Easter Basket For Kids, Boys, Girls - Filled with Easter Eggs, Candy, Chocolate - Great Easter Care Package for Family and Friends $44.95 on Amazon.com Buy now

If you’re going the DIY route, add one of these books by Black authors to their basket:

