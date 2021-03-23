Dr. Anthony Fauci has been our rock throughout much of this pandemic, delivering the facts based on, you know, science. The fandom and appreciation for his crucial work is real: You can find his face on just about any kind of merch these days—from bobbleheads to T-shirts. And while your kids won’t realize fully why they’ve been wearing masks, social distancing, and learning from home, you can explain to them one of the leaders behind this life-saving guidance. Come June 29th, you’ll be able to share Dr. Facui’s inspiring story with your little ones with a new children’s book about his life, including how he’s led American through COVID-19. But you don’t have to wait until then to buy it—it’s available for pre-order on Amazon now. Better yet—it’s on sale!

The engaging picture book by Kate Messner, Dr. Fauci: How a Boy from Brooklyn Became America’s Doctor ($15.49 for the hardcover—14% off the regular price), is already a best-seller on Amazon, and while you can pre-order it now, you can’t technically get your hands on it until this summer. What can we say, Dr. Fauci, we stan!

With this informative book, your children can learn about his humble Brooklyn upbringing, his journey through medical school, and his 50 years working through various public health challenges along with 7 U.S. presidents.

The must-have book includes a fun and educational feature on vaccines and how they work, and Dr. Fauci even shares some valuable tips to all the future scientists out there. We can’t think of a better companion for these COVID-19 books for kids on your children’s book shelf than a tribute to our favorite doctor.

We can never thank you enough for your service, Dr. Fauci, and can’t wait to share your story with our little ones.

