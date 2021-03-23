Plenty of stars talk about their stretch marks, but few do it in the way that retired professional wrestler Brie Bella does. In a recent Instagram post, Bella shared a picture of her postpartum belly and talked a bit about how her body has changed in the months since the birth of her second child, Buddy.

The reality star and former wrestler wrote about how after the birth of her son, she’s worked to get back in shape, but as she sheds those post-baby pounds, she’s discovering plenty of “treasure marks” (a.k.a. stretch marks) instead of muscles. In her post she talked about how carrying Buddy low during her pregnancy made it feel like he was growing through her belly button.

“After my second C-section, I’ve been really kicking my butt to get my abs back,” she wrote, noting that like many moms, she’s fighting with her body image. “Sometimes it’s hard for me to look in the mirror and see my body. I always tell myself to be kind and grateful, but I’m human so picking myself apart happens.” Girl, you are far from alone there!

The 37-year-old goes on to write that she views those “treasure marks” as a reminder of the bond created between her and her babies during pregnancy.

“You might see me at the pool in my one piece but I’m showing all of you that my treasure marks are something special,” she writes. “They remind me of a special connection I got to share with my sweet babies for 9 months.”

We should point out, it’s no coincidence that Brie is holding a tube of body wash while making this body-positive statement, The wash is part of her hair-care and skincare line with twin sister Nikki Bella, Nicole + Brizee. While not specifically marketed for pregnant and postpartum moms, the brand’s moisturizing body wash and body butter will help that belly skin feel softer and smoother as it goes through those many changes in shape and size.

Postpartum bodies are beautiful, even when they don’t belong to celebs.