Target Has Up to 50% off Must-Have Toys, Games & Books for a Limited Time—Including LEGOs, Barbies & Hot Wheels

It’s not everyday you can get your kid’s favorite toys on sale. Today’s your lucky day, though, because Target’s offering up to 50 percent off a bunch of popular toys (video games and books included!)—including LEGO, Barbie, and Hot Wheels—and these deals are not going to last long. So, it’s time to stock up on toys for Easter, their birthday, or dare we say it—hide ’em away until the end-of-year holidays?

Friendly reminder that Easter is just a couple weeks away, so if you don’t have their Easter basket sorted out, this sale is the perfect opportunity to finally cross that task off your list (Target also has a bunch of Easter items, candy, and more gifts your kid will love). Oh, and don’t forget all the chic Easter decor for your home, too.

But let’s get back to the toy sale, which includes so many items majorly discounted, you won’t be able to resist. Select board games, books and movies are buy 2, get 1 free; LEGO sets are buy 1, get 1 for 40 percent off, craft kits, Barbies and Hot Wheels tracks are 10 percent off; and some Frozen toys are 20 percent off.

There are a lot of toys to sift through here, so we rounded up the most irresistible finds to add to your cart—and keep your kiddo busy this spring and summer.

Buy 1, Get 1 40% Off LEGO Sets

Image: LEGO.

LEGOs don’t get discounted often, so now’s the time to grab a few while they’re cheap. Also, we were today year’s old when we found out Super Mario kits for beginners were a thing? Your video gamer will adore these.

LEGO Super Mario Adventures with Mario Starter Course Building Kit Collectible $59.99 Buy now

20% off Frozen

Image: Disney/Target.

Help your kiddo bring their favorite Disney movie to life with 20 percent off select Frozen-themed toys.

Disney's Frozen 2 Ultimate Adventure Collection $39.99 Buy now

Buy 2, Get 1 Free Board Games, Video Games, Books & Movies

Image: Hasbro.

We’ve all been turning to board games more than ever, so stock up and get some for free. Classic games like Candyland, video games, and books are part of this sale.

Candyland Board Game $7.99 Buy now

