These Baby Names Are on Their Way to the Top in 2021

Some of us love to be in on a trend, but it can be hard to tell if the name you choose for your baby is going to be a little too common for your liking, or theirs later on in life. Enter the research by number crunchers like Names.org, which has compiled its annual predictions for the top 10 baby names of the year. If you’re about to have a baby and want to make sure they’re not one of five others in their class answering to the same name, pay close attention.

Every year, the team at Names.org analyzes data and scours Social Security name registries along with data they collect from searches on their own site to come up with this very-necessary-for-expecting-parents list. Though they don’t have a crystal ball and can’t really see into the future, they are pretty adept at math magic and the lists usually match the SS database pretty closely. There are some major upsets and big movers in this year’s list for boys and girls. Here are the 2021 predictions for both:

Boy Names

1. Liam

2. Noah

3. Oliver

4. Elijah

5. Lucas

6. James

7. William

8. Benjamin

9. Henry

10. Mateo

Girl Names

1. Olivia

2. Emma

3. Amelia

4. Charlotte

5. Ava

6. Sophia

7. Isabella

8. Mia

9. Evelyn

10. Harper

Mateo and Henry are new on the top 10 this year — Mateo moved up a huge 16 spaces to land in the number 10 spot. There are no new names on the girls list this, but there was some shuffling and jockeying for position. Amelia jumped from seven last year to three this year, and Charlotte moved from six last year to number four for 2021.

One of the most interesting parts of the list though is “Just Outside the Top 10” section. Luna, Camila, Penelope, and Aria are up and coming, just missing out on the top 10 list, while Ella and Abigail are still close, but are losing popularity.

Sebastian, Levi, and Theodore are just outside the coveted top 10 list for boys and should continue to gain popularity in the future. Ethan, Alexander, and Jackson are falling in their ratings from previous years.

