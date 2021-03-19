Even Gwen Stefani Feels Guilty About Her Kids ‘Every Single Day’

Pandemic parenting is hard for everyone, even the superstar moms. Singer Gwen Stefani recently admitted to feeling her share of mom guilt on DJ Khaled’s The First One podcast.

“I think it’s really hard to do it all, and impossible to do. And every single day … I feel guilty,” Stefani said. “Yesterday, I was so guilty because I had a day off with the kids, and then I got on a Zoom about doing a video or something, and it was going on and on for like an hour and a half, and I was like, ‘What am I doing? I’ve got to get off the Zoom, this is my day with my kids.’ … Like, so much guilt all the time.”

Stefani shares her three boys Kingston, 14, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, 7 with ex-husband and Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale.

She absolutely nailed the weird mom paradox of needing alone time but not wanting to be away from your kids, too. “It’s hard to be in the moment, too,” she added. “You’re with your kids and you want to be doing your thing, and then when you’re doing your thing, you want to be with your kids. It’s hard.”

We can absolutely relate.

And like the rest of us, she worries that she’s messing it all up. “When you’re a parent, you’re just like, God, I hope they like me when they grow up,” the former No Doubt frontwoman told Glamour UK in 2018. “I hope that I did a good job. I hope they’re gonna be happy. The moment you get pregnant, you’re tortured by the fear of not doing it well. But I feel at peace with that right now. I’m trying to be present, not thinking and worrying about the past or the future.”

When you’re responsible for raising up the next generation, we guess guilt doesn’t discriminate.

