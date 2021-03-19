Peloton, the popular stationary bike and treadmill company, is reminding owners to keep children clear of fitness equipment after reports surfaced of a child being killed by the company’s Tread+ treadmill.

Peloton CEO John Foley sent a message to Tread+ owners this week calling the incident a “tragic accident” that resulted “unthinkably, in a death.”

“While we are aware of only a small handful of incidents involving the Tread+ where children have been hurt, each one is devastating to all of us at Peloton, and our hearts go out to the families involved,” the letter said.

He did not divulge details on the accident out of respect for the child’s family, but BBC has reported that in a separate incident a 3-year-old child received head injuries after being trapped beneath a Tread+.

“We design and build all of our products with safety in mind,” Foley wrote in his letter to owners. “But in order to help ensure that you and your family members stay safe with Peloton products in your home, we need your help.”

In the wake of such a tragedy it’s important for parents to remember that, though treadmills are ubiquitous, they can be dangerous for young children and pets. The website Treadmill Reviews recommends that doors to home gyms or rooms where treadmills are kept be locked if possible, to keep children from attempting to use the machines.

It’s also important to make sure that the machine is positioned in such a way that children and pets cannot be drawn underneath. The frames of some home treadmills are designed to cover the gap but many are not. Parents should also take care to ensure cords are secured in such a way as to not pose a strangulation hazard for young kids.

Children should never be allowed to play on the track of a treadmill as they could fly off if the machine is turned on. The safety key should always be removed and stored out of reach.

