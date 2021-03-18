The Best Kids Patio Furniture Sets for Outdoor Fun

ICYMI, kids patio furniture is a thing and it’s not just all neon and plastic furniture. Yes, those items are good to have on hand too and will forever be a classic, but there are also chic wooden table and chair sets for the backyard made just for your minis. Whether you want a handsome espresso table and chair set that matches your own patio furniture or something compact that you can store away when not in use, there’s a perfect kids patio furniture set for your space.

Related story Dressing Tweens Just Got Easier (& So Darn Pretty) With New Janie & Jack Sizes

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Giving your kiddo their own outdoor furniture set ensures they’ll be comfy and safe sitting at a table their size. Plus, it gives them a designated space to eat, draw, or play so you can keep the adult area tidy and free of messes. Ahead, check out the cutest kids outdoor furniture sets to snag just in time for warmer weather.

1. Outdoor Table w/ Benches & Umbrella Outdoor Table w/ Benches & Umbrella $140.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

2. Costzon Kids Table and 2 Chair Set If you don’t want your kids patio furniture out at all times, opt for this foldable set that stows away compactly. It also boasts a super sweet lady bug design that they’ll love. To top things off, it even features a removable umbrella to protect them from the sun. Image: Amazon. Costzon Kids Table and 2 Chair Set $59.99 on Amazon.com Buy now