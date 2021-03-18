The Cutest Kids Adirondack Chairs to Get Your Backyard Ready for Spring

Warmer weather is so close, so it’s time to switch out the coats for T-shirts, the boots for flip-flops, and most importantly—get your backyard situated. If you have little ones, that means you’ll need to get mini-sized furniture that’ll fit them. Luckily there are so many cute kid-sized outdoor furniture you can find without breaking the bank. One of the best pieces of patio furniture for littles is an Adirondack chair so they can relax in the sun in style.

Who knew the classic outdoor chair synonymous with relaxation came in a kid-friendly version? There are plenty of fun colors to choose from and materials as well. You can opt for a wooden one or go with plastic if you don’t want to spend too much on a chair. Ahead, check out the best picks to help you kiddo enjoy the weather outside.

1. Little Tikes Garden Chair If you’ve got a few kids or they have pals over often, you’ll want to get this set of four Adirondack chairs for kids. The lime green is kid-approved and the material is a breeze to clean. The stackable design allows for compact storage, so you can hide them away when not in use. Image: Little Tikes. Little Tikes Garden Chair $25.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

2. Maxim Child’s Adirondack Chair If your kid’s super sophisticated (or you just want them to blend in with your own patio furniture), this handsome wooden chair is a must. The solid construction prevents tipping over, and best of all—they’re weather-resistant so they’ll last for years of outdoor fun. Image: Amazon. Maxim Child's Adirondack Chair on Amazon.com Buy now