Kids these days are more fashionable than ever. Whether they see new styles on the ‘Gram or are inspired by the latest lewks on TikTok, parents can’t always convince kids of 2021 to wear whatever they bought at the nearest retail store or, heaven forbid, just throw on an older sib’s hand-me-downs. Especially not when these kiddos hit the middle-school years — tweens are ready to express their individual personalities in everything they do, including their choice of outfits. Luckily for the pint-size fans (and their parents) of Janie and Jack, the celebrity-loved children’s fashion brand has extended their sizing to include the tween age range.

Tweens styles from Janie and Jack will correspond with the full family assortment, starting at newborn up to kids size 12, and now including tween sizes 8-16. While celebrities like Hilaria Baldwin love to dress their kids in Janie and Jack, the brand has also done capsule collections with celebrity designers like Rachel Zoe and Giulana Rancic in the past.

The new spring collection features Janie and Jack’s signature modern twist on classic fashion pieces, including floral puff sleeve dresses, smocked chiffon jumpsuits, chambray tops and shorts, tailored shirts, soft tees and more. These separates are perfect for tweens to mix and match to create their own fashion statements. Priced $24 to $99, the tween styles are now available to shop on JanieandJack.com, with more styles added throughout the year within each seasonal collection drop.

Here are some of the cutest tween fashions from Janie and Jack! We hope your tween approves.

Chambray All Day

This chambray top with puff sleeves and smocking speaks of a bygone era of our own childhood summers, but we won’t tell our kids that.

Chambray Smocked Puff Sleeve $48.00 Buy now

Flowery Fun

This pearlized two-piece with allover florals, smocking at the front and high-waisted bottoms is basically made for frolicking in and out of the water.

Floral Smocked 2-Piece Swimsuit $49.00 Buy now

Pants They’ll Want to Keep Clean

For kids who like to dress up but also need comfort, this soft linen-cotton blend and easy pull-on style is ideal.

Boy's Linen Pull-On Pant $42.00 Buy now

Spring Personified

This striped Oxford shirt with tailored details will brighten everyone’s day.