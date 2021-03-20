These Adorable Easter Face Masks for Kids are Easter Bunny-Approved

As the pandemic continues, face masks are still a necessary part of our daily routine. For kids, it can be a bit of a hassle making sure their masks stay put and don’t end up on the floor. With countless face mask accessories on the market and tons of cute kids face mask designs, it’s becoming easier to convince kids to keep their face masks on. And now that Easter is fast approaching, having a themed face mask to celebrate the holiday with will surely be a fun change that will help get kids excited to mask up. We’ve rounded up our favorite picks below.

Related story Lululemon's Sold Out Double-Strap Masks Are Finally Back in Stock—& Come In New Spring-Ready Colors

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Hop the Bunny Kids Face Masks

Image: Maisonette

How cute is this bunny whisker face mask?! It will be like you have your very own Easter bunny at home!

Buy Now $16.00 Buy now

Easter Face Mask With Nose Wire

Image: Etsy.

This three-layer face mask is a quality pick that has an equally great print. This soft mask comes with adjustable elastic straps to help ensure an ideal fit for your little one. Plus, each mask comes with two filters.

Buy Now $6.99 Buy now

Variety 3-Pack of Triple-Layer Cloth Contoured Critter Face Masks

Image: Old Navy.

We love the look and color of this variety pack of face masks full of different critters that will be perfect to use even when the holiday is over.

Buy Now $9.50 Buy now

Bunny Kids Disposable Face_mask

Courtesy of Lopty

Your little bunnies won’t mind masking up when they see these cute bunnies!

Buy Now $11.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Before you go, check out our gallery on Kids Face Masks from Black-owned Businesses.