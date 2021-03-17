Katharine McPhee revealed the name of her new baby — maybe without the blessing of her husband, David Foster. The couple welcomed a baby boy last month, but have so far been mum on the moniker. While talking to Today with Hoda & Jenna, though, McPhee spilled the beans. And the name is one with a connection to Foster’s family for generations.

Related story With the Paparazzi's Help, Katharine McPhee Shatters Those Glam Pregnancy Standards

“My husband probably will kill me for saying it, but his name is Rennie David Foster,” McPhee said. “We picked Rennie ‘cause I’d actually been in labor for a while. We didn’t have a name picked out.”

Isn’t it amazing how hard it is to come up with the perfect name?! Also, Foster has already had to agree on many baby names in the past, so maybe that made it harder? He has five children from previous relationships: Allison, 50, Amy, 47, Sara, 40, Erin, 38, and Jordan, 34.

“We had a couple names, but my husband was on a text chain with his sisters and one of his sisters suggested an old family name,” McPhee continued to Hoda and Jenna. “It was his great-grandfather’s name, his great-uncle’s name, so it has a long history in his family. My husband said, ‘Hi, Ren Foster,’ and so we said, ‘That’s a good name. It’s a strong name.’”

According to our baby names research, Rennie has French and Latin origins and means “to rise again.” And according to BabyNames.com, it’s also an English name meaning “brave ruler.” Sweet! Sounds like a perfect name for a new little human ready to rise up and take on life on this planet.

These gorgeous photos show moms who love their postpartum bodies.