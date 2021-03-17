Bring Disney’s Raya and the Last Dragon to Life With This Themed Lego Set

Disney’s Raya and the Last Dragon has become an instant household favorite film since it first became available to stream on Disney+. Starring Star Wars’ Kelly Marie Tran and Awkwafina, the film takes place in the fictional land of Kumandra — which was heavily influenced by Southeast Asian culture. With its long-overdue all-Asian cast, it’s the celebration of Southeast Asian culture that kids and families have been missing. And if your little one has been asking to watch the film on repeat since that first initial time — we’ve got the perfect way to bring the love of the Disney movie into your home once more: a Raya and the Last Dragon-themed LEGO set.

The LEGO set features a palace gate, waterfall, and a ton of accessories for your master builders to play with. Also included in the set is, of course, a Raya mini-doll figure and a Sisu Dragon LEGO figure. We have always been fans of the brand’s ability to bring life into the colorful building blocks and into our homes. This Raya and the Last Dragon set is a great way to replay scenes from the movie — and to inspire your kids to unleash their creativity and create scenes of their own.

And if you’re amongst the few that have yet to watch the incredible Disney movie, we recommend giving it a watch ASAP. Trust us when we say you’re going to want to relive it over and over again.

