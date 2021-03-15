Bindi Irwin’s Husband Chandler Powell Just Shared the Sweetest Post About His ‘Girls’

There are so many nerves and so much excitement that come with having your first child. Chandler Powell and Bindi Irwin have been documenting their journey to building a family across their social media this past year and that journey is nearly coming to an end. Married last spring, the couple announced their pregnancy in August of last year with an adorable picture holding up a mini zoo uniform referring to their baby girl as a baby wildlife warrior. Since then, Irwin has not shied away from sharing her growing baby bump and even who’s responsible for that adorable nursery mural. And expecting papa Powell made sure to return his appreciation for his wife in a beautiful post of admiration, as she celebrates nine months of pregnancy.

Powell took to Instagram to share his admiration for his wife, writing, “My girls. In awe every day of how my wife has been handling 9 months of pregnancy. @bindisueirwin, you’re going to be the most incredible momma to our Baby Wildlife Warrior. I love you.” See the adorable post here.

How sweet is Powell? He appears to have an endless amount of love for Irwin — not to mention an appreciation for the not-so-easy task of growing another human being inside of you for nearly a year — and fans are beyond excited for their family. One wrote, “Can’t wait for you 2 beautiful humans to finally have your precious baby girl in your arms 😍💗,” while another chimed in, “my heart 🥺 she is going to be an amazing momma” We are right there with the fans.

Bindi herself commented, too, writing: “You are my world. Here’s to our extraordinary new life chapter on the horizon.”

These two! Their love for each other and joy for their impending parenthood is giving us all the feels right now. There’s no doubt that baby Powell will be in good, loving hands, whenever she makes her debut. We can’t wait to see pictures of their beautiful girl and we have a feeling it won’t be long now…

