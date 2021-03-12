Tucker Carlson may have just messed with the wrong folks. The Fox News personality and conservative sycophant lashed out at the idea of moms serving in the military and oh, boy, are they pissed.

The sexist comments came in the wake of President Biden’s recognition of combat uniforms tailored for women in his International Women’s Day remarks. Well, Carlson was aghast at the idea that women should have uniforms that fit their actual bodies and said so, loud and proud, along with some anti-trans smearing thrown in for good measure.

Disparaging women’s fatigues as “maternity flight suits” Tucker called the move a “mockery of the U.S. military.”

Tucker Carlson doesn’t think women can serve in the military. Pretty bold words from a frozen food heir who couldn’t be bothered to serve himself. pic.twitter.com/424Wr7rfTz — VoteVets (@votevets) March 11, 2021

“While China’s military becomes more masculine as it’s assembled the world’s largest navy, our military, as Joe Biden says, needs to become more feminine–whatever feminine means anymore since men and women no longer exist,” Carlson said on-air this week. “The bottom line is it’s out of control and the Pentagon is going along with it. Again, this is a mockery of the U.S. military and its core mission, which is winning wars.”

The remarks received … a little backlash.

Illinois Senator and Army veteran Tammy Duckworth, who lost both legs while serving with the Army in Iraq, came for Carlson, referencing his appearance on Dancing with the Stars. “F*ck Tucker Carlson. While he was practicing his two-step, America’s female warriors were hunting down Al Qaeda and proving the strength of America’s women. Happy belated International Women’s Day to everyone but Tucker, who even I can dance better than.” Duckworth also made history for being the first sitting U.S. senator to give birth and made headlines for bringing her newborn to a vote on the Senate floor in 2018.

F*ck Tucker Carlson. While he was practicing his two-step, America’s female warriors were hunting down Al Qaeda and proving the strength of America’s women. Happy belated International Women’s Day to everyone but Tucker, who even I can dance better than. pic.twitter.com/E4wchht9lA — Tammy Duckworth (@TammyforIL) March 11, 2021

U.S. Representative Mikie Sherrill tweeted, “I signed up to serve my country at 18. Tucker Carlson did not. I served with women who risked their lives to protect our country. Tucker did not. While he denigrates those who serve, our military remains the best fighting force due, in large part, to our amazing servicewomen.”

I signed up to serve my country at 18. @TuckerCarlson did not. I served with women who risked their lives to protect our country. Tucker did not. While he denigrates those who serve, our military remains the best fighting force due, in large part, to our amazing servicewomen. — Rep. Mikie Sherrill (@RepSherrill) March 11, 2021

A Twitter user with handle LethalityJane also had strong words for Carlson. “Dear @TuckerCarlson and @FoxNews, I’m a woman who has served in the U.S. military for over a decade. I’ve deployed three times to combat zones, and have been pregnant once while in uniform. Please explain to me how my existence is a ‘mockery’ of the U.S. military.”

Dear @TuckerCarlson and @FoxNews, I'm a woman who has served in the U.S. military for over a decade. I've deployed three times to combat zones, and have been pregnant once while in uniform. Please explain to me how my existence is a "mockery" of the U.S. military. https://t.co/kkXW0dqNBR — Lethality Jane (@LethalityJane) March 10, 2021

“He didn’t have the guts to say that to this military mom of 4 when he interviewed me in 2015,” said one Twitter user. “And that includes my combat vet daughter. He needs to go lace up his own boots.”

He didn’t have the guts to say that to this military mom of 4 when he interviewed me in 2015–and that includes my combat vet daughter.He needs to go lace up his own boots. pic.twitter.com/rQer1mwqzY — Elaine Brye (@MommaBrye) March 11, 2021

Even the Department of Defense took a few well-aimed swipes at Carlson.

An article published on the DoD website contained remarks made by DoD Press Secretary, John Kirby in response to Carlson’s sexist anti-military comments. Kirby acknowledged that the U.S. military still has work to do on being more inclusive, but added, “What we absolutely won’t do is take personnel advice from a talk show host or the Chinese military. Maybe those folks feel like they have something to prove–that’s on them. We know we’re the greatest military in the world today and even for all the things we need to improve, we know exactly why that’s so.”

