It looks like the Bryants are in store for some big changes. Vanessa Bryant revealed Thursday that her daughter, Natalia Bryant, was accepted to Loyola Marymount University. While the mom of four is definitely proud, we get the feeling she’s not quite ready to let her baby girl go, just over a year after the death of husband Kobe Bryant and their second-eldest daughter, Gianna.

Vanessa made the big announcement in an Instagram story featuring a photo of the LMU campus in Los Angeles. She wrote a little note on the pic that read, “Glad you got accepted but too far…j/k” and tagged her oldest daughter.

Earlier this year, Natalia was accepted to NYU which, according to Vanessa, was one of her daughter’s top five picks, but mom wants to keep her a little closer to home.

She may have gotten her wish. The LMU campus is just a short hour from the Bryants’ California home.

Regardless of where Natalia decides to attend, she’s got her work cut out for her in the coming year. The 18-year-old also just signed a contract with IMG Models Worldwide.

“I have always been interested in fashion since a very young age,” the budding model said in a statement shared to IMG’s Instagram account. “I have a love for the industry, and ever since I can remember, I wanted to model. There is a lot to learn, but I feel this is a great opportunity for me to learn and express myself creatively.”

Vanessa Bryant is one proud mom and is confident Kobe would be as well. “My baby (with makeup) 😁❤️ #grown @nataliabryant ❤️ Daddy would be so happy that you’re pursuing your modeling career now that you’re 18. You’re beautiful inside and out,” Vanessa wrote in an Instagram post. “Beautiful with makeup and without makeup. We love you.”

