Jennifer Garner Says the Constant Pregnancy Rumors Remind Her How Her Body’s Changed

After you give birth a few things are bound to change in your life, and for many women that includes changes to your figure. Jennifer Garner has accepted her body transformation over the years. But tabloids have not been as understanding of what a woman who has experienced childbirth might look like, and have repeatedly blasted pregnancy rumors after spotting what they believed was a baby bump. Needless to say, this doesn’t sit right with the body-positive actress, and she got candid about her body on Giovanna Fletcher’s Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast.

“There are some incredible women whose bodies just, no matter how many babies they have, they bounce right back to that slim-hipped, no stomach. It’s incredible,” Garner told the host. “I have so many girlfriends who have that physique, and I’m so happy for them. I am not one of them. That is not my gig.”

The actress has three children, Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel, with her ex-husband, Ben Affleck. On the podcast, she explained that while she can “work really hard” and “be really fit” she will still “look like a woman who’s had three babies, and I always will.” The actress then reflected on a past interview with Ellen DeGeneres, where Garner discussed the pregnancy rumors that resulted due to body-shaming.

“I am not pregnant, but I’ve had three kids and there is a bump,” she said at the time. “From now on, ladies, I will have a bump, and it will be my baby bump. Let’s just all settle in and get used to it. It’s not going anywhere. Its name is Violet, Sam, and Sera.”

“I just thought, I might as well address it and Ellen was so sweet to let me. But I just felt like we might as well?” she told Fletcher.

Ultimately she’s grown to accept her “baby bump” (sans the baby) and thinks everyone should just get used to it — she sure she has. “[The pregnancy rumors are] still happening. I’m 48, and I’m single,” she added. “And it’s still happening, so you might as well take that bull by the horns.”

Garner concluded: “It’s just a body. Be grateful to it. It carried you this far. It carried babies for you. What else do you want? My goodness.”

