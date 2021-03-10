After Naya Rivera‘s tragic drowning last summer while on a boating trip with her son, Josey, three Glee creators payed tribute to the actor’s contributions to the hit show and announced they were setting up a college fund for Josey. Recent tweets from fans and Rivera’s father, George Rivera, suggested this promise has gone unfulfilled and was just a “hollow gesture.” But this is something Ryan Murphy refutes.

This all started when George Rivera wrote a response to a fan tweet from July outlining Murphy’s intention to set up the college fund.

“Everyone needs to know what Ryan Murphy really did … or didn’t do!!!” Rivera tweeted on Tuesday. “I’m about to blow up this story … and make sure he knows that I know.”

“When you are part of the Hollywood elite, some people treat others as they are ‘less than’,” he continued. “[They] vocalize a good game , but it’s as shallow as the sets on stage , that they create. Promises made in public, only to fade with time and excuses … even in a unexplainable tragedy.”

“Broken Promises….. fake outrage …. hollow gestures ….. no phone call,” he added.

On the one hand, that would by awful if the TV moguls didn’t follow through. At the same time, we imagine that setting up a college fund for someone else’s child is no simple matter. You’ve got to get more than one lawyer involved, and maybe some financial advisors or accountants too. Murphy confirmed as much on Twitter.

“Myself, Brad Falchuk, and Ian Brennan have committed to create a college fund for Naya Rivera’s child Josey through the Naya Rivera Estate Trust,” Murphy wrote on Twitter. “We have been in repeated conversations with the appropriate executors of her estate.”

This is great news, as 5-year-old Josey is an innocent victim and just a little boy who is missing his mom. It appears Josey is now living with his dad, Ryan Dorsey. Dorsey and Rivera were married from 2014 to 2018.

In the weeks following Rivera’s death, the Glee creators released a statement. “Our hearts go out to her family, especially her mom, Yolanda, who was a big part of the Glee family, and her son, Josey,” the statement read. “The three of us are currently in the process of creating a college fund for the beautiful son Naya loved most of all.”

It’s interesting that Rivera’s dad was apparently not aware of the discussions between Murphy, Falchuk, and Brennan and the executors of late actress’s estate. But as Josey is only 5, it seems there is plenty of time for everyone to work out all the details before the little boy is ready for college.

