Costco is offering great prices on Disney-themed baby clothes and we already have one foot out the door to go snatch some up. Since we’ve already snatched up plenty of the store’s adult-size Disney merch, this is a good opportunity to outfit some of Disney’s target audience in Mouse gear.

Related story Dads Have a Lot to Learn About Gender & Toys, So Let's Stop the Cycle Now

We also think it’s nicely timed to the arrival of Disney’s latest movie Raya and the Last Dragon. Thanks to the streaming options available for viewing the new movie, your whole family can slip into their coziest mouse themed PJs, kick back, and enjoy the magic of Disney together.

The news was shared earlier this week via an Instagram story from CostcoDeals that featured a post by DisneyMomDeals showcasing a baby outfit.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

The swoon-worthy Mickey Infant four-piece layette set is available for $19.99 and includes a shirt, a onesie, a pair of pants, and matching hooded sweater complete with ears. It comes in both pink and blue and is available in sizes 3-24 months (so perfect for your littlest mouse).

You can also grab some princess gear for your bigger kids. Costco is offering two different sets of nightgown style pajamas, each of them comes in a three-pack. One features Disney favorites like Belle, Cinderella, and Jasmine, and the other set has Ana and Elsa from Frozen. And for your kids who prefer shirts and pants to nightgowns, Costco has a four-piece long sleeve pants set. These are available for purchase in sizes ranging from 3T to kids size 7 (we’re not saying that you should dress your whole family in matching Disney PJ’s, but just that you can dress your whole family in matching Disney PJ’s… and also you should).

For daytime wear, Costco is selling two different t-shirt packs that contain four shirts a piece for $14.99.

Traditional Mickey and Minnie fans can also find the perfect jammies for a Disney movie night, since there are also sets available that feature the famous mouse duo for $19.99. They also have a t-shirt set for $14.99 (so your kids can be all Disney, all the time).

If your kids like tie dye, they’ll love the coordinated separates that include a tie-dyed hooded sweater and shorts featuring Minnie Mouse or characters from Frozen for $18.99.

Don’t have a Costco membership? Try Disney nightgowns like this one, available at Target, or these one-piece baby PJs at Walmart.

You don’t want to put a plain diaper under a cute outfit, so check out these cute graphic diaper designs.