Among all the gut-wrenching bombshells dropped in Oprah’s Meghan Markle and Prince Harry interview Sunday night, there were also a few glimpses of happy Meghan and Harry. Harry did the honors of making the announcement of the newest Sussex’s sex. “It’s a girl,” he said, beaming at his wife. The only question now is what will they name her?

Royal watchers and Harry and Meghan fans immediately started throwing out opinions on what baby girl Sussex should be named and there was one clear frontrunner: Diana, after Harry’s late mother, the iconic Princess Diana, who died tragically in 1997.

Diana was the name oddsmakers were already predicting before the interview. Now, unfortunately for the Diana-baby-name-hopefuls, though, a royal insider has said there is little to no chance that Harry and Meghan will name the baby after Princess Di, and their reasoning makes so much sense, especially in the context of that interview.

“They are highly unlikely to call their daughter Diana. Their biggest concern is that it would make her a bigger target for the media, and considerably increase public interest in the child’s life,” a source close to the couple told Page Six. “Whatever anybody thinks, Harry and Meghan do value their privacy and want to shield their children from the intense media pressure they have endured.”

The source added that the couple is concerned that naming their daughter Diana would make things more difficult for her. They worry the name “would place too much pressure on the child and make everything difficult, from enrolling her in school to travel. And they want her to find her own way in life,” said the source.

Not only that, but William and Kate already called dibs on Diana. Their daughter Charlotte’s full name is Charlotte Elizabeth Diana, and we can only imagine the hubbub the British media would make if Harry and Meghan also used the name.

Our fingers are crossed that they name her after Meghan’s amazing mom, Doria Ragland. The name Doria is of Greek origin and means “of the sea.” Sounds fitting for a baby born after their move to California!

