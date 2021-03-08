Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Pregnant Bindi Irwin Is Already Celebrating the Baby Girl She’s Expecting for International Women’s Day

Daisy Maldonado
ICYMI: International Women’s Day is this Monday, March. While we’re looking forward to celebrating the incredible women in our lives on the holiday (and every day!), pregnant Bindi Irwin and her husband, Chandler Powell, took to Instagram to honor a few people near and dear to their hearts — including their baby girl on the way. The two are closing in on their daughter’s due date, and while Bindi has yet to actually give birth, the mom-to-be and her husband are already doing parenting right in their new heartwarming posts. Yep, gather your tissues because the expectant parents are already making us emotional.

“Here’s to strong women. May we know them. May we be them. May we raise them. #InternationalWomensDay,” Bindi wrote. OK, so many things we’re loving here. From the adorable baby bump to the way Bindi’s mom is cradling her bump to Bindi’s “I’m a wildlife warrior” shirt (wildlife warrior, btw, is what the expecting mama has nicknamed her daughter) this picture is so precious.

Bindi’s hubby, Chandler, also made his own post that included the two women and gave a shout-out to their “gorgeous” daughter.

“This #InternationalWomensDay and every day I’m thankful for the amazing women in my life. My beautiful wife, mom and mum-in-law are incredible. This year @bindisueirwin and I are also celebrating our gorgeous daughter who will be arriving soon. ❤️” Powell wrote.

No post from the animal kingdom royalty couple would be complete without the help of their wildlife friends, so we were thrilled to see the tradition kept alive. More than anything though, these soon-to-be parents seem excited and eager to welcome their baby very soon, and we can’t wait to watch the two be the magnificent parents they’re sure to be.

