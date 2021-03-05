Dating as a single parent can be super tricky. Finding someone who prefers to date people with kids might seem like finding a needle in a haystack, but they’re out there, and Kourtney Kardashian’s new boyfriend Travis Barker is the proof. There are men who prefer to date moms — and not just for any kinky or weird reasons.

In a virtual appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, Barker opened up a little about his preference when single mom of two Barrymore asked him (while admitting that she’s testing out the dating waters herself lately).

“I’ve done both, and up until now I would date girls that didn’t have kids, and I find it kind of hard because I think they would have trouble understanding like, ‘Well, why don’t you want to go to dinner every night with me?’ or ‘Why don’t you want to see me every night?'” the Blink-182 drummer and father of three said.

Barker recently revealed that he’s now dating Kourtney Kardashian, who has three children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign, wither her ex-husband Scott Disick. “And now I am spending time with a woman who is a great mom, who is a great friend, and you don’t have to worry about any of those things,” he said about the eldest Kardashian sister. “It just comes naturally; it’s like a maturity thing. And I also really like missing someone and cherishing the time I spend with them instead of every day being with them. Especially in the beginning of the relationship, I think missing someone is so important.”

It seems like the beginning of this particular relationship is going great, if the love note Kourtney that Travis recently shared on Instagram is any indicator. It read: “To lots of fun adventures. May we destroy each other completely. Love, Kourtney”

The unlikely pairing, which Kardashian confirmed last month, isn’t as unlikely as it seems. The pair have actually been friends for many years and are even neighbors. They bonded over their shared experiences of parenthood and reality television. Barker had his own reality show in the mid-2000’s, Meet the Barkers, that followed him and then-wife Shana Moakler, and their kids, Alabama and Landon, who he shares with Moakler, and Atiana, who is Moakler’s daughter from a previous relationship. Shortly after the show ended, the couple divorced.

