Hundreds of Must-Have Items Are 50% Off at Pottery Barn Kids for a Limited Time

Finding affordable and kid-approved furniture can be an ambitious task, and while decorating a nursery for the first time or transitioning a baby’s room into something more suitable for a big kid can be fun, it’s also a big investment — and in some cases, you’re shelling out big bucks for items that your little ones will only use for a few years. That’s why we’re always excited when one of our favorite high-quality brands, Pottery Barn Kids, has a big sale. Right now, the retailer has hundreds of items site-wide discounted by up to 50 percent off. Additionally, there’s an extra 30 percent off clearance items when you use the promo code “EXTRA30.”

Whether you’re wanting a new chair for your child to read or lounge in or you’re in need of a bit more storage to host toys and other miscellaneous items, Pottery Barn Kids has lots of options for less right now. TBH, the store has mastered all-things furniture-wise for adults and kids, so you really can’t go wrong with any item you check out. We’ve rounded up our favorite picks that are available for a bargain.

Belden Bed

Belden Twin Bed. Image: Pottery Barn Kids.

The perfect hack for a practical storage cabinet that doesn’t take up any additional space, this bed will tidily store toys, clothes, and more out of sight.

Navy Pin Dot Anywhere Chair

Navy Pin Dot Anywhere Chair Image: Pottery Barn Kids.

Give your little reader’s seating option an upgrade with this ultra-comfy couch-like chair. Bonus: it’s easy to move around the house.

Happy Patchwork Quilt & Shams

Happy Patchwork Quilt & Shams Image: Pottery Barn Kids.

Spring is almost here and this beautiful patchwork bedding has all the colors that complement the season wonderfully.

Nuna MIXX Next Stroller

Nuna MIXX™ Next Stroller Image: Pottery Barn Kids.

This celeb-approved Nuna stroller has been seen being pushed by the likes of Kourtney Kardashian and Gwen Stefani, and now you can snag one at a discounted price.

