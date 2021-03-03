The Best Kids Art Easels to Make At-Home Learning a Breeze

Equipping your kid’s playroom or learning area with an art easel is a must. This multipurpose tool serves as a center for a bunch of activities—from painting to learning—and it doesn’t take up valuable real estate. You can choose from a variety of styles that have different features like a whiteboard or chalkboard, so they can choose their preferred medium.

Related story Cute Dollhouse Accessories That'll Inspire Your Kid to Play All Day

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

An easel doubles as an organization tool since it creates a designated zone for your kid to play and keep their art supplies in one spot. Some are even made of plastic and boast adjustable height, so they’re suitable for smaller kids too. Ahead, check out the best kids art easels that will keep them busy and organized—and away from screens.

1. Hape All-in-One Wooden Kid’s Art Easel with Paper Roll and Accessories If space is tight, look no further than this all-in-one kids art easel. It features a built-in paper roll so a new sheet is always handy, a blackboard, and a whiteboard. It even includes three pots for paints that fit into the easel so they don’t tip over. Image: Hape Store. Hape All-in-One Wooden Kid's Art Easel with Paper… $79.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

2. Step2 Flip and Doodle Desk with Stool Easel This next-level desk transforms into a traditional standing easel, so your kid can decide what’s more comfortable for them. It has a ton of storage for art supplies and books in the back, so all their learning supplies are in one convenient spot. The flat art desk is great for homework too. Image: Step2. Step2 Flip and Doodle Desk with Stool Easel $74.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

3. NextX Kids Easel for Two, Adjustable Double Sided Art Easel This adjustable duo of art easels is perfect for smaller kids since you can switch up the height. And since they’re double-sided, your kid gets more ways to create—one side has a white board and the other boasts a chalkboard. The built-in storage ensures supplies are at the ready and have a home when they’re not being used. Image: NextT Kids. NextX Kids Easel for Two, Adjustable Double Sided… $68.99 on Amazon.com Buy now