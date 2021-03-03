Cute Dollhouse Accessories That’ll Inspire Your Kid to Play All Day

Once you get your kid a dollhouse, you may think they’re set for years of play—but that’s not the case. Alas, kids get bored easily, so if you don’t want that pricey new dollhouse to sit in the corner unplayed with, there’s a solution. The answer? New dollhouse accessories that’ll make it feel like a brand new experience.

Whether you want to add some dollhouse pups into the mix or want to get their creative gears going with DIY dollhouse furniture, there are a ton of fun dollhouse accessory options for your kid. Ahead, check out the cutest picks we know any kid will love.

1. Hape Wooden Doll House Furniture Baby’s Room Set Teach your little one important care-giving lessons early on with a nursery in their dollhouse. This sweet four-piece set includes a crib, changing table, stroller, and even a doll. Most importantly, it’s made with non-toxic materials. Best for ages 3 and up. Image: Hape. Hape Wooden Doll House Furniture Baby's Room Set $19.93 on Amazon.com Buy now

2. Calico Critters Comfy Living Room Set If they just need to revamp their dollhouse’s living room, you can add this vintage living room set to your cart. It includes real-life details like a TV, picture frame, and decor. You can even choose different living room setups, including one that has a piano and desk set. Image: Calico Critters. Calico Critters Comfy Living Room Set $19.95 on Amazon.com Buy now

3. Family Pets Wooden Dollhouse Animal Set by Hape Furry friends complete the home, so it’s a must that your kid had some for their dollhouse. This cute set includes a dog, cat, and rabbit and all the accessories they need like a bed and food bowl. These lovable wooden toys are finished with non-toxic paint that won’t fade. Image: Hape Store/Amazon. Family Pets Wooden Dollhouse Animal Set by Hape $14.86 on Amazon.com Buy now

4. LoveInUSA 3D Wooden Dollhouse Furniture Puzzle DIY House Room Miniature Furniture Sets Puzzle Gift for Kids If you really want to keep your kid busy, opt for this DIY dollhouse accessory kit. They can create the furniture of their dreams with these unfinished pieces, and most are completely assembled so all they need to do is paint them. From chairs and tables to larger pieces of furniture, this set includes all the staples they need to set up their dollhouse space. Image: LoveIn USA Store. LoveInUSA 3D Wooden Dollhouse Furniture Puzzle… $11.99 on Amazon.com Buy now