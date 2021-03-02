Growth Charts for Kids That Are Cute & Removable

One of the greatest joys of being a parent is watching your little one grow each day. They do grow fast, though, so it’s a must to hold onto memories any way that you can. One of the most treasured things to do is hang up a growth chart to track how tall they get each day, month, and year. You can also use a flexible growth chart for newborn pictures as well.

As with most baby and kids items, there are so many cute designs to choose from, it’ll be hard to pick one. Whether you want one to match their rainbow-themed room, one featuring zoo animals, or a more classic pick, you have plenty of options to peruse. Ahead, check out the cutest growth charts to shop.

1. Sylfairy Growth Chart Growth charts aren’t meant to be used forever, and while some might want to go the old school pencil-mark-on-the-wall route, many people don’t want permanent damage done to their walls. This removable growth chart doesn’t leave a trace of residue when you take it off the wall. It’s 79 inches long and 7.9 inches wide. Image: Amazon. Sylfairy Growth Chart $8.88 on Amazon.com Buy now

2. Baby Growth Chart This more gender-neutral style is simple and will go in just about any nursery or kid’s room. It’s made of durable material that will last for years, and it’s even waterproof. Best of all, it’s removable so you’re not left with permanent marks on the wall. Baby Growth Chart $9.99 on Amazon.com Buy now