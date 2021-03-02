For the March digital cover of Elle, supermodel Irina Shayk opened up on what it’s like co-parenting with ex-boyfriend, actor Bradley Cooper. The pair share 4-year-old daughter Lea, the only child for both. Shayk calls Cooper, “the most amazing dad” and is often photographed alongside him and Lea while the three of them are out and about together, but she’s also rather private about their co-parenting relationship.

When asked about how she and Cooper handle co-parenting, Shayk rejected the term entirely.

“I never understood the term co-parenting,” she told Elle. “When I’m with my daughter, I’m 100 percent a mother, and when she’s with her dad, he’s 100 percent her dad.” The model went on to say that she believes co-parenting is parenting, implying that it’s the “co” that has got to go. This does kind of make sense to us, too — at least in situations when both parents get along.

While she spoke at length about her journey to becoming a supermodel, her humble roots, and volunteering during the early days of the pandemic, Shayk didn’t want to say much else about Lea’s father.

“My past relationship, it’s something that belongs to me, and it’s private,” she said. “It’s just a piece of my inner self that I don’t want to give away.”

And she doesn’t pay much attention to what other people have to say about her or her movie star ex either, explaining that she doesn’t read what’s written about her and Cooper. “Honestly, I’m too busy raising a child,” she said. “If they want to write articles [about me], they’re doing their job. I’m concentrating on my life and my friends. The rest is just noise.”

Cooper and Shayk have been amicable since their split in 2019. The pair dated for four years before calling it quits shortly after Lea was born. Both parties have been pretty quiet on the details surrounding their breakup, but based on the way they talk about one another when they do open up about their relationship, we’re going to go ahead and believe them when they say they’re on good terms.

Little Lea is lucky to have two parents who care so much about her and who are so vested in always putting her needs before their own.

Celebrate the beauty of different breastfeeding journeys through these photographs.