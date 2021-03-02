There’s a new Baldwin girl! Hilaria and Alec Baldwin surprised fans on Monday when they announced the arrival of their new daughter. And we mean surprised, the couple shared the news through a post on Instagram, which comes just five months after they welcomed their son Eduardo to the family. At the time, we suspected baby No. 6 for Hilaria (7 for Alec) was a girl, but weren’t sure until she confirmed Tuesday, announcing her daughter’s name.

The baby girl, who Baldwin went on to reveal is named Lucia, was just recently welcomed into their lives, though we don’t know any details about how.

“We are so in love with our daughter, Lucia,” Baldwin wrote. “Just like your brothers and sisters, you are a dream come true.”

Back in a November interview, Hilaria Baldwin told People that her family was done growing after the birth of her son Eduardo. “Everybody’s asking me this question. I don’t know. I’ve said in the past that I was done when I wasn’t done. I think, right now, I’m so tired,” she said. “And I feel, just with COVID, it’s just insanity.” Alec also chimed in and agreed that they were done growing their family, which is part of the reason fans were so shocked when the announcement was made.

The pair, who have both dealt with their fair share of controversy over the years, were quiet about the details of the new baby girl’s journey to their family. “We’re still not issuing a statement or confirming anything — what she posted stands,” a rep for the couple reportedly told Page Six when asked for more details surrounding the baby’s arrival.

Lucia joins brother and sisters Eduardo “Edu” Pao Lucas, Romeo Alejandro David, Leonardo Ángel Charles, Rafael Thomas, Carmen, and Ireland (from Alec’s prior marriage).

At first glance, the name Lucia might pile onto the controversy surrounding Baldwin’s appropriation of Spanish culture (the former yoga instructor from Boston has faced a lot of backlash over her faux-accent and claims of Spanish ancestry). On the other hand, one could just as easily say Lucia, which means light, is a nod to Italian ancestry that neither of them has claimed to have (so far).

The Baldwins aren’t the only one who has chosen names that don’t exactly fall in line with her own heritage. Both Spanish and Italian inspired names have become quite popular over the years.

Well, wherever they’re from and however they’re named, we do wish the growing family well and hope the new mom is squeezing in some naps now that she has two small babies at home again.

