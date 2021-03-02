Halsey Asks Why People Need to ‘Pass Judgment’ on Her Pregnancy Choices (Welcome to Motherhood!)

Pop star Halsey has always been vocal about her struggle with endometriosis and how that has affected her hopes and plans for becoming a mother. It’s a topic that she has heartbreakingly touched upon in her music and in a famous 2016 Rolling Stone interview, where she detailed a miscarriage that occurred shortly before she was set to perform on stage. So when Halsey and her boyfriend Alev Aydin announced they were expecting their first child in January, the mom-to-be was ecstatic about sharing her news. But now, Halsey is clapping back at online speculation about her pregnancy.

“[W]hy is it ok to speculate and pass judgment about fertility and conception?” she wrote on a recent Instagram story. “My pregnancy was 100% planned, and I tried very hard for this bb.” She added, “But I would be just as happy even if it were another way.”

Instagram / @iamhalsey

Welcome to motherhood, Halsey — where people feel free to judge your every move! It’s not okay — at all — but it happens, and we so understand her frustration, especially considering the emotional and physical journey she’s been on already.

Per People, in her album notes for Manic she shared that she had considered freezing her eggs and underwent many surgeries to treat her endometriosis. She also explained the emotional journey that came with her reproductive illness.

“I’ve been really open about my struggles with reproductive health, about wanting to freeze my eggs and having endometriosis and things like that,” Halsey wrote. “For a long time, I didn’t think that having a family was something I was going to be able to do, and it’s very, very important to me.

“Then one day my OB-GYN tells me it’s looking like I maybe can, and I was so moved. It felt like this ascension into a different kind of womanhood,” Halsey explained. “All of a sudden, everything is different. I’m not going to go tour myself to death because I have nothing else to do and I’m overcompensating for not being able to have this other thing that I really want. Now, I have a choice. I’ve never had a choice before.”

