Jason Sudeikis got social media talking after his Golden Globes acceptance speech. The actor seemed shocked that he won and after a somewhat rambling acceptance speech speculation was rampant that he might’ve been a tiny bit, er, not all there. Adding to the confusion was his mention that he’s been reading a book by famed serious Russian author Leo Tolstoy to his 6-year-old son Otis, who he shares with his ex, Olivia Wilde.

Who reads Tolstoy to their kids, right? Twitter was skeptical.

Our assumption, though, is that he isn’t straight-up reading his kids War and Peace or Anna Karenina. There’s a children’s book based on a short story by Tolstoy, called The Three Questions, and it’s actually rather age-appropriate for Otis.

The only acceptable response to jason sudeikis saying he reads his young son leo tolstoy https://t.co/eYzbawUNgE — shannon carlin (@new_girl_friday) March 1, 2021

The children’s book, written and illustrated by Jon J. Muth, follows a young boy named Nikolai who is determined to be the best person he can be but isn’t quite sure if he’s on the right path. He poses his questions to a wise old turtle named Leo. “When is the best time to do things? Who is the most important one? What is the right thing to do?”

And while Leo doesn’t answer him directly — not surprising, Russian literature is never straightforward! — by the end of the story Nikolai has answered the questions for himself.

Scholastic Press.

The Three Questions $14.47 on Amazon.com Buy now

The children’s book adaptation, originally published in 2002, is currently a #1 best-seller on Amazon, thanks to Sudeikis’ plug, we imagine.

We can’t wait to add it to our kids’ book collection. A great story, a great lesson, and a great introduction to Tolstoy for those who might have been considering adding The Death of Ivan Ilyich to their pandemic reading list.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Here are a few more kids books we love!

