We all know Chrissy Teigen is not afraid to take off the gloves when it comes to people talking nonsense on her Twitter feed. The outspoken star has garnered a huge following for her relatable, down-to-earth, hilarious, and honest content, and when someone says something rude, she lets them know she’s not having it. When it comes to Teigen’s pregnancy loss, the cookbook author and her allies are a solid force against evil.

Over the weekend, Teigen was quick to respond to a particularly vile comment, and several thousand of her fans (including some famous ones) backed her up. In response to a seemingly innocuous tweet about rewatching the Tina Fey/Amy Poehler comedy Baby Mama, Twitter user Katie Price, suggested Teigen was using her devastating stillbirth as a publicity platform.

Price’s tweet reads: “So glad you’ve stopped using your terrible miscarriage as a means to keep promoting yourself.” To which Teigen replied, “Anything to please you, Katie.”

anything to please you, Katie https://t.co/D9oWxxdKBj — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 27, 2021

Teigen and husband John Legend announced the pregnancy loss last September over social media in a series of heartwrenching photos. Since then, Teigen has been very open about her loss and her grieving process.

Price received immediate backlash for her gross and insensitive comment, with others pointing how awful the comment was.

Actor Patricia Arquette wrote, “This is intentionally cruel and ignorant.”

This is intentionally cruel and ignorant. — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) February 27, 2021

Conservative news host S.E Cupp commented, “Disgusting. There’s a moral crisis in this country of people who get off by hurting other people they’ll never meet. We need to rediscover our empathy.”

Disgusting. There’s a moral crisis in this country of people who get off by hurting other people they’ll never meet. We need to rediscover our empathy. ❤️ — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) February 28, 2021

And The Good Place alum Jameela Jamil summed everyone’s feelings up nicely with a simple, “Delete this.”

Delete this — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) February 28, 2021

In late October, Teigen published an emotional essay on Medium, describing the events that led up to the loss of Baby Jack and exhorting readers to please be kind to those who share their grief publicly. “The worst part is knowing there are so many women that won’t get these quiet moments of joy from strangers. I beg you to please share your stories and to please be kind to those pouring their hearts out. Be kind in general, as some won’t pour them out at all.”

We can only guess, that Katie Price, a woman with #BLM and pictures of Rosie the Riveter in her Twitter profile, did not read the essay, or worse yet, did not care. We find it the ultimate irony that while Rosie the Riveter is an icon of women and solidarity, Price found it so easy to not only be cruel to another woman who suffered a life-changing loss, but also to double-down on that cruelty in the face of her detractors.

These other famous parents have been open about suffering miscarriages.