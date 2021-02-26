After their surprise (and gorgeous) baby announcement earlier this month, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, aka Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, may have just dropped an Easter egg about baby number two’s sex during a public appearance for Spotify’s Stream On event.

During the appearance, Meghan wore a stunning standalone sapphire ring from sustainable jeweler Ecksand and fans were quick to notice that not only was the stone gorgeous, it was also pink. The ethically sourced gem is a 6.0 carat rose cut pink sapphire set in a recycled gold band with a 0.2-carat diamond pave, and it is making us drool. Take a peek below:

While it may just be a style choice, royal watchers and fans of the couple were quick to assume that Archie will have a little sister later this year. “Wow, thanks! Now we know, it’s a girl,” wrote one commenter, while another added, “Meghan PINK sapphire cocktail ring ….. clue….. pink for a girl.” Of course, there’s no confirmation from the Sussexes on whether Meghan is expecting a boy or a girl.

Ecksand was quick to issue a statement on their Instagram page thanking the Duchess. “Not only are we excited for the Archewell Audio podcast, we are incredibly honored that Meghan chose to re-wear one of our sustainable jewels during her first public appearance since announcing her pregnancy,” said the company’s Co-founder and Creative Director, Erica Bianchini, in the statement. “Our commitment to sustainable practices is something Meghan connects with. That’s a cause that Harry and Meghan hold close to their hearts.”

Whether it’s a boy or a girl, and whether the ring is a hint or just a ring, after a rough 2020, we wish nothing but the best for the Sussexes in 2021 and beyond.

