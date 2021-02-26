Does Nick Jonas Know He’s Setting Himself Up for a Baby Name Fight?

One of Hollywood’s busiest power couples might be even busier soon. Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas aren’t parents yet — but Jonas told Extra that he and his actress wife are thrilled by the very idea of having children, and very much want them. “We’d be blessed with any child, son or daughter or anything,” The Voice judge, 28, told the outlet. “Just knocking wood that it happens.”

When the couple tied the knot back in 2018, Jonas was already excited to start a family, saying in an interview with The Rewind Guy on Spotify, that “I definitely want to be a father someday, I think that’s a real dream.”

“I think I’ve had to grow up pretty quick. With that, you could look at it two ways,” he added. “You could say that was unfair or you could say it’s given me some real perspective at an early age, and I’ve seen a lot of life at an early age, and I hope to be able to share that with a kid of my own someday.”

For her part Chopra Jonas is just as excited as her husband. “I do want children, as many as I can have,” the former UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador told The Sunday Times.“[Enough for] a cricket team? I’m not so sure.”

But when asked about baby names for the future Chopra-Jonas little ones, we do worry that Nick might be setting himself up for some trouble. “I’m sure her mother will want to weigh in, and my family would want to weigh in too,” he told Extra. That sounds like a risky proposition to us, though.

For many expecting couples, there’s an unspoken rule: each parent gets at least a couple no-questions-asked no’s on any name. But when the in-laws get involved? Well, that’s when things get tricky. This is prime hurt-feelings territory, and by saying the inlaws will have input, right out loud on the internet for the world to see? Whew, he just set a precedent we’re glad we didn’t have to deal with. Coming up with baby names can be stressful enough when it’s just between two parents — inviting two entire families into the mix is a bold move that we hope doesn’t come back to bite them.

We sure hope the Chopra-Jonases aren’t setting themselves for a future AITA in-law/baby name fight!

