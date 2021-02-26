Meghan McCain Left Photos of Baby Liberty at Her Father John’s Grave After a Controversial Week

After facing backlash for calling for the ouster of Dr. Anthony Fauci on Monday’s episode of The View, Meghan McCain made an emotional pivot on Thursday and went to visit her father John’s grave. Meghan left photos of her baby girl Liberty Sage in her crib on the late Arizona senator’s headstone and posted the photo to Instagram.

Evidently, it was important for McCain that her daughter was connected to her father in some way. And also important that she share this moment with followers, in between Twitter fights.

She captioned the photo on her Instagram, “Miss you Dad. 🗽”

Just recently The View co-host shared that she had finally reunited with her own mother Cindy after months of not seeing each other due to COVID-19. It wasn’t until Cindy received the COVID-19 vaccine herself that she was able to meet Meghan’s daughter Liberty for the first time.

On Monday’s episode of The View, Meghan complained about the rollout of the vaccine. Per The Los Angeles Times McCain said, “I want to be responsible and obviously wait my turn but this rollout has been a disaster.”

Megan McCain holds the title for most Gold Medals in the Privilege Oppression Olympics. pic.twitter.com/JUoEYMk7ZZ — ArrestElizabethFromKnoxville (@KirkWrites79) February 22, 2021

She added, “The fact that I, Meghan McCain, co-host of ‘The View,’ don’t know when or how I will be able to get a vaccine because the rollout for my age range and my health is so nebulous, I have no idea when and how I get it.”

She then called for the removal of Fauci from the Biden administration because “he can’t tell me that if I get the vaccine if I’ll be able to have dinner with my family.” Despite later facing backlash, Meghan refused to back down from her earlier claims later on Twitter.

Many of you can keep worshiping at the alter of Fauchi. I’m not a phony – i will not go on tv and lie saying one thing privately and another on air. This is my opinion. We need someone else in charge of coronavirus messaging and leadership. — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) February 22, 2021

