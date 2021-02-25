Kim Kardashian’s Got 1 Rule Regarding Kanye’s Visits With Their Kids

According to anonymous sources, Kim Kardashian is encouraging her kids’ relationship with dad Kayne West. That’s good news. Divorce is hard on kids, and being able to see both of their parents will help maintain some stability in their lives. But, of course, there’s always a catch. Kim’s got one rule for her estranged husband.

“She only requires that he is not going to damage them,” the source told People. Well, that seems about the least she could ask for, amirite?

After months of speculation and some on-again-off-again moments, last Friday, Kardashian filed for divorce from West. The celebrity couple reportedly tried to work things out for the sake of their kids — daughters North, 7, and Chicago, 3, and sons Saint, 5, and Psalm, 21 months — but ultimately, it seems, they could not get on the same page.

Being celebrity exes who are good co-parents to their brood is a priority for both Kardashian and West, however. “Kim has made it clear that Kanye can talk to his children anytime he wants,” said a source. “She has never threatened to keep him from the kids. She knows he loves them, and they love him. Kanye can FaceTime the kids anytime he wants.”

According to the insider sources, people close to West are encouraging him to make it a point to connect with his kids, and he’s been taking advantage of Kardashian’s open door (phone?) policy.

“Kanye has been spending time with all the kids,” said the source. “He knows he needs to be in contact with his kids. He needs to show them how much he loves them.”

However, West’s visits are supervised, says the source: “A nanny is around during the visits. Kim has not been around for the visits, at Kanye’s request.”

Well, honestly, that makes sense. Even if the two manage an amicable break-up, it’s pretty early in the divorce proceedings to all spend time together as a family. That would be confusing to the kids. Having a nanny present also seems wise — with four kids under age 8; it should be a requirement for both parents!

Kim and Kanye are two of several celebrity parents who’ve talked about using surrogates to have their babies.