Choosing a baby name is super fun part of welcoming a new little one into the world, but it can also feel like a lot of pressure to find just the right moniker to represent a human being throughout their entire life. For new mom Mandy Moore and husband Taylor Goldsmith, however, the name of their first kid was an easy decision. And no, her choice of baby names has nothing to do with Princess Eugenie’s new baby.

“It was last August when @taylordawesgoldsmith and I found out we were having a boy (it’s also Taylor’s birth month) and we always loved the name… so it was settled very early on in our book,” Moore wrote on Instagram.

In the social media post, a peek of new son August Harrison Goldsmith is seen sleeping under a small gray blanket with his name stitched on it.

“For our anniversary in November, T gifted me with this blanket with the ‘A’ (for Amanda) made from extra material from my wedding dress and ‘T’ (for Taylor) from his wedding shirt,” Moore explained. “Felt like a very fitting amalgamation of our whole story. I can’t wait to pass this on to our sweet August one day.” So sweet!

Moore announced the arrival of her first child, whom the couple are calling Gus for short, on Tuesday in another Instagram post. “He was punctual and arrived right on his due date, much to the delight of his parents,” she wrote. “We were prepared to fall in love in all sorts of brand new ways, but it goes beyond anything we could have ever imagined.”

Moore has been honest about her fertility issues and revealed she had a difficult first trimester while pregnant with Gus. Problems continued when her “platelets dropped exponentially during pregnancy,” she shared on Instagram, causing her to have to adjust her birth plan and abandon hopes for a home birth. Luckily, it sounds like everything went well with Gus’ birth, and both mom and baby are doing great.

From what little we can see, baby Gus sure is a cutie, which is no surprise given his gorgeous mama and dapper dad. Congrats to the happy family!

