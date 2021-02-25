Next-Level Climbing Domes That’ll Transform Your Backyard Into a Playground

There are only so many toys and games you can give to your kid before it’s time to pull out the big stops: outdoor playground equipment. If you’re looking for a foolproof way to get your child outside, burn off some steam, and stay active, getting them a climbing dome is the way to go.

Whether the playground isn’t accessible or you want to give your kid instant access to recess at home, these climbing domes are a must for any parent looking for an easy and affordable way to entertain their child. Best of all, these dome climbers will get your kid active and away from screens. And hopefully, give you some time to get things done.

1. Lifetime Geometric Dome Climber Play Center You don’t need to have a full-blown playground for your kid to have fun outside. This free-standing climbing dome is easy to set up and UV-resistant so it’ll last for years to come. It features real rock climbing grips so they can safely move around, and it can help develop coordination and strength. Image: Amazon. Lifetime Geometric Dome Climber Play Center $199.98 on Amazon.com Buy now

2. Lil’ Monkey Dome Climber This next-level climbing dome is best for adventurous kiddos. It’s extra roomy so even older kids can jump, swing, and climb around freely. And for parents, it’s lightweight enough to move around but sturdy so it’s safe for your children to use. It’s also weather-resistant so it’ll look great for years to come. Image: Amazon. Lil' Monkey Dome Climber $165.00 on Amazon.com Buy now

3. Easy Outdoor Space Dome Climber The only thing that may get your kid away from the TV or computer is a fun climbing dome like this one. They can burn off their pent-up energy from being inside all day, which means you can get stuff done (and they’ll fall asleep faster). Plus, actively using this structure can improve balance, agility and strength. Image: Amazon. Easy Outdoor Space Dome Climber $199.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

4. Upgraded Dome Climber The last thing parents want to do is spend hours (or days) assembling toys for their kids. This climbing dome is a cinch to set up, so you can get back to the other items on your to-do list. This upgraded version features a thicker structure that makes it extra safe and sturdy. It’s great for kids up to 10 years old. Upgraded Dome Climber $264.99 on Amazon.com Buy now