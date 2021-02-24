Baby Your Boobs With These New Breast Care Products from Frida Mom

From slowing their flow with cold cabbage leaves to massaging out clogged milk ducts with an electric toothbrush (or, ahem, another vibrating device), breastfeeding moms have developed a variety of tricks to soothe their tired tatas. A lot of new moms prioritize milk production at the expense of their own pain, DIY-ing their way through lactation woes with “old wives’ tricks” or YouTube advice. For a long time it’s been taboo to talk openly about the pain points associated with breastfeeding, but by keeping it secret, a lot of women are not prepared for how it could feel — and think they must be “doing it wrong” if they have any problems at all.

In a new video from Frida Mom, we get to see exactly how many new nursing moms feel every day. The video provides the untold but ubiquitous inner monologue most women struggle with during this transformational time, lifting the veil on the challenges that women (and their breasts) face. Whether she’s nursing, pumping, weaning, or choosing to never start at all, it’s a delicate emotional and physical journey.

Frida’s mission has always been to address head-on the raw realities of parenting, so Chelsea Hirschhorn, mom of three and CEO of Frida, and her team set out to “un-hack” the hacks by creating a line of products that meaningfully improve archaic YouTube solutions and prioritize a woman’s comfort as it relates to milk production. It’s about time we get a postpartum lactation experience in which what’s best for baby doesn’t eclipse what’s best for mom.

“The expectation that women prioritize milk-making above their own physical comfort is antithetical to the expectation that women continue for six months or more,” Hirschhorn said in a press release. “The reality is that women are blindsided by the physicality of breastfeeding — raw nipples, uterine contractions, painful clogs — no one tells you that it can be as painful as your vaginal recovery. It’s all part of the postpartum physical experience, but it never gets any air time because the end supposedly justifies the means. The two don’t have to be mutually exclusive.”

Launched on Wednesday, the Frida Mom Breast Care line includes products curated and designed to improve the postpartum breast care experience for women so their boobs can get some much-needed lovin’. Available at Target, Amazon and FridaMom.com, here are some of our favorites:

A Vibrating Massage Tool

The 2-in-1 Lactation Massager with adjustable modes combines heat and vibration to help unclog stubborn ducts and empty breasts. It has multiple vibration and heat modes with three different edges for targeted tip, side scoop, and loop end pressure. Made of smooth silicone, the portable, pocket-size, and water-resistant device is rechargeable.

2-in-1 Lactation Massager $29.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Breast-Warming Pads

For targeted or full-breast relief these hands-free, reusable click-to-heat packs warm boobs to help speed up milk flow and loosen blockages. Use before or after nursing and while pumping to milk it for all it’s worth. They instantly heat in three seconds (no microwave needed), last up to 20 minutes for each use, and can be reused up to 30 times before resetting by boiling.

Instant Heat Breast Warmers $19.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Moisturizing, Engorgement-Relieving & Milk-Producing Masks

These topical breast sheet masks are designed with breastfeeding moms in mind and have no artificial fragrances, phthalates, or parabens. The Breast Mask for Lactation is filled with fenugreek and fennel to help support milk production during a dry spell. The Breast Mask for Hydration is filled with aloe vera, honey, tea tree oil, and cucumber to soothe your worn-out milk makers. The Breast Mask for Engorgement is filled with cabbage, jasmine, and sage to give your boobs some sweet relief from oversupply without having to shove cold cabbage leaves inside your bra.

Breast Mask for Hydration $6.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

An All-in-One Kit

Filled with everything needed for those pain-in-the-boob moments, this kit is a perfect baby shower gift for the mom who plans to nurse. The kit includes the 2-in-1 Lactation Massager, two sets of the Instant Heat Breast Warmers, and two sheets each of the Breast Hydration and Lactation Sheet Masks.

Breast Care Self Care Kit $49.99 Buy now

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Celebrate the beauty of different breastfeeding journeys through these photographs.